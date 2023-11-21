Heartbroken by India's defeat in World Cup final, two die by suicide in West Bengal, Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Two persons allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s Bankura and Odisha’s Jajpur after India’s defeat in the Cricket World Cup final match against Australia, officials said on Monday (November 20). Rahul Lohar, 23, took the step near a cinema hall at around 11 pm on Sunday in the Beliatore police station area of Bankura, after India’s six-wicket loss to Australia in Ahmedabad, they said.

He hung himself in his room, heartbroken by the result of the match, Lohar’s brother-in-law Uttam Sur said, according to police.

His body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning for post-mortem examination, a police officer said. A case of unnatural death was registered.

Odisha’s man dies by suicide

In Odisha’s Jajpur, a similar incident happened when another 23-year-old man hanged himself from the terrace of his house at Binjharpur area shortly after the match ended on Sunday night, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Dev Ranjan Das, had been undergoing treatment for “emotional disorder syndrome”, his uncle told the police.

He left home in despair after India’s loss in the final, the family member said.

“We have registered an unnatural death case, and are awaiting the autopsy report,” Indramani Juanga, Officer-in-Charge of Jari Outpost said.

Australia shattered a billion dreams on Sunday (November 19) as they cruised to victory in the final of World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They won the trophy for the sixth time and didn't let India repeat their 2011 feat 12 years later.

