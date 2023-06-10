Bengal panchayat polls: Tension mounts in Murshidabad over murder of Congress worker; party accuses TMC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengal panchayat polls: Tension mounts in Murshidabad over murder of Congress worker

Bengal panchayat polls: A day after a Congress worker was shot dead in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, tensions have escalated in the region with the party alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the murder. Deceased Fulchand Sheikh's family alleged that was attacked by TMC’s goons when he was playing cards in Ratanpur village on Friday, June 9. However, the TMC has denied it has any role in the incident.

Meanwhile, State Congress president and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that Seikh was shot at from point-blank range in Khargram on Friday killing him on the spot at Khargram. "This is a clear indication that the TMC is trying to win the panchayat polls by using muscle power. What is the use of ballot if TMC wants to win with bullets," he added.

What Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said about the incident?

Chowdhury also alleged that Seikh was sitting in front of his residence along with his son when a group of miscreants led by local Trinamool Congress leader Rafiq attacked and killed him. The State Election Commission has also sought a detailed report from the Murshidabad district administration on the matter.

On Saturday morning (June 10), the district police arrested two persons in connection with the gruesome murder. Those arrested are Kajal Sheikh and Safique Sheikh. Congress leadership has alleged that both were actively associated with the state's ruling party.

Sheikh was killed on first day of filing nominations

It should be mentioned here that Sheikh was killed on the first day of filing nominations for the July 8 Panchayat elections. A Murshidabad district Congress leader said Sheikh received six bullets. The two injured persons were also Congress workers, he claimed. Local leaders of the TMC claimed that personal rivalry was behind the killing and the Congress is trying to add political colour to it.

(With inputs from agencies)