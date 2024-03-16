Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll schedule, phases, seats, parties, all you need to know

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission declared the schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Saturday (March 16). The General Elections 2024 for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19. The results of the much-anticipated polls will be declared on June 4.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases in West Bengal as well, starting from April 19 in three constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the much-anticipated poll dates for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

How many seats are in West Bengal?

There are 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP sprung a major surprise, winning 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining two seats. The BJP dramatically increased their seats from only two in 2014 to 18 in 2019.

Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, 30 seats are contested as unreserved, while 10 seats are reserved for SC candidates and two seats are reserved for ST candidates. The BJP may win 20 out of a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, while Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress may win 21, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Poll schedule in West Bengal

Here's the list of constituencies where the elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Phase 1 (April 19): Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri Phase 2 (April 26): Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat Phase 3 (May 7): Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur and Murshidabad Phase 4 (May 13): Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum Phase 5 (May 20): Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag Phase 6 (May 25): Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur Phase 7 (June 1): Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin and Kolkata Uttar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday (March 10) announced 42 candidates of the TMC for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party will go solo in the general elections in the state, ditching Congress which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Abhishek Banerjee will hit the electoral field and has been given a ticket from Diamond Harbour. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha, has been fielded from Krishnanagar. Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been surprisingly fielded from Baharampur.

West Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2019 results

TMC: 22

BJP: 18

Congress: 02

Left Front: 00

West Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2014 results

AITC: 34

BJP: 02

Congress: 04

CPI (M): 02

