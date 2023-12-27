West Bengal government appoints Rajeev Kumar as new DG and IGP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal government appoints Rajeev Kumar as new DG

West Bengal news: The West Bengal government today (December 27) appointed former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar as the state's new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP), an official said.

He will replace Manoj Malviya, who retired during the day, an official said on Wednesday. Kumar, who is currently the secretary of the Information and Technology Department, will assume charge immediately, he said, quoting an order.

"The Governor is pleased to order that Shri Rajeev Kumar, IPS (RR:1989), Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology & Electronics, Government of West Bengal, will hold the charge of Director General and Inspector General of Police, West Bengal, vice Shri Manoj Malaviya, IPS, who is to retire on superannuation on December 27, 2023, until further orders. This order is issued in the interest of public service," as per a notification from the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, had earlier served as the additional DGP of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

