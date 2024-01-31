Rahul Gandhi attacked in West Bengal, bricks thrown at his car during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi car attacked in West Bengal during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

West Bengal: Congres leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered West Bengal on Wednesday, was attacked by some micreants.

According to reports, as Rahul Gandhi entered Bengal, bricks were thrown at his car in which his vehicle was badly damaged. The incident took place in Malda.

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

Videos showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.

With inputs from PTI

