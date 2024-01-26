Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says he regrets calling Derek O'Brien a 'foreigner'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in New Delhi.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that he regrets calling Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien "foreigner".

Taking to social media platform X, earlier Twitter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "I conveyed my regrets to MR DEREK O'BRIEN for an word inadvertently uttered by me on him as FOREIGNER."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark had come after Derek O'Brien accused the Congress leader of working on behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Derek O'Brien held Chowdhury responsible for an alliance not working out between the two parties in West Bengal.

The remark came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha polls "alone" in the state.

"Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," O'Brien told reporters.

He also claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two -- the BJP and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc. The TMC leader further alleged that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP.

"The voice is his, but the words are being dictated to him by the duo in Delhi. In the past two years, Adhir Chowdhury has spoken the language of the BJP. Not once has he raised the issue of Bengal being deprived of central funds," O'Brien said.

"He even endorses ED actions in Bengal when they are against Trinamool. He holds special press conferences to belittle Mamata Banerjee and barely speaks against BJP leaders," he added.

Asked whether the TMC remains part of the INDIA grouping, O'Brien said, "After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution and plurality."

