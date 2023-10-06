West Bengal: Body of NEET aspirant found stuffed in suitcase in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

The body of a NEET aspirant, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found stuffed in a suitcase with a taped mouth in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Friday (October 6), the police said.

The student was identified as Sajid Hossain (19) who hailed from the Baisnabnagar area of Malda district. His body was found stuffed in the suitcase under a cot in his rented premises where he lived at Mahishabathan in New Town area of the city.

Sajid was reported missing since October 4 and his mobile number was found to be unreachable. He had rented the premises for his NEET preparations.

After Sajid went missing, his parents received a phone call which demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom. His father lodged a complaint at the New Town police station and the police launched a manhunt.

The police recovered a suitcase after a tip off and held four persons in connection with the death. The detention also included two women.

"Prima facie it appears Sajid was smothered to death with a pillow after being offered drinks. We are trying to stitch the missing links. We are ascertaining if he was already murdered before the ransom call was made, or afterwards," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)