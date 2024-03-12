TMC MP Arjun Singh likely to rejoin BJP after being denied Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh

TMC MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh is likely to rejoin BJP after being denied Lok Sabha ticket from the Mamata Banerjee-led party, said the sources on Tuesday.

However, Singh directly did not give any hint to switch to the BJP but said only time would tell whether or not he would contest in Lok Sabha polls from Barrackpore. While speaking to a news agency on CAA, going against the party line, he praised the implementation of the law saying it was a historical move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she would oppose CAA.

The sources said the TMC is making efforts to pacify Singh by offering another seat or a ministerial post in the government. Singh could be brought in place of Taposh Rai.

TMC on Sunday named Naihati MLA and state minister Partha Bhowmick as the candidate from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat giving a big blow to incumbent MP Arjun Singh.

Speaking on the BJP's electoral prospects in the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Singh said the Lok Sabha results in West Bengal will be a repeat of 2019.

Singh remorsed saying his good performance in 2019 was a mistake which is why he was denied the ticket, adding he felt like he was cheated by the party.

