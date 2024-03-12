Tuesday, March 12, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP's legislative meeting shortly, may get support of 4-5 JJP MLAs, say sources
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP's legislative meeting shortly, may get support of 4-5 JJP MLAs, say sources

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April and May. The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the polling schedule in the next few days.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2024 12:32 IST
Manohar Lal Khattar
Image Source : PTI Ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political stakes in the country are high ahead of the General elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced in the next few days. The contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is going to be between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. The polls are likely to be held in different phases and results will be expected in May. With elections just weeks away, political parties are holding roadshows, and rallies, addressing voters and visiting places as part of their campaign. Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to elections.

  • Mar 12, 2024 12:18 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Haryana BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar's big hint on who will become next CM?

    Amid political uncertainty in Haryana, when asked who will become the CM, Haryana BJP leader Kanwar Pal Gujjar said, "Bilkul thik hain, CM sahab hi CM sahab rahenge." (Things are alright, CM sahab Manohar Lal Khattar will continue to remain Chief Minister).

  • Mar 12, 2024 12:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP legislative party to take call on next Haryana CM-designate

    The Haryana Legislative Assembly will hold a meeting to decide the name of the next CM designate after CM Khattar, Cabinet tendered its resignation.

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    4-5 JJP MLAs may switch over to BJP: Sources

    Sources have said that 4-5 JJP MLAs may switch over to BJP and CM Manohar Lal Khattar may once again take oath as the Chief Minister.

    Reports have also said that Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has returned all government vehicles.

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    New Haryana CM oath taking likely today

    According to sources, the new Haryana Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony is also expected to take place today itself.

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Cabinet resign

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his entire Cabinet resigned from their posts on Tuesday amid rift in BJP-JJP alliance. 

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    CM Khattar, Haryana Home Minister leave for Raj Bhavan

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Home Minister Anil Viz have left for Raj Bhavan and are likely to resign from their posts, sources said.

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    No consensus between BJP-JJP in Haryana, say sources

    Reports say no consensus was reached between BJP and Dushyant Chautala's JJP, therefore, both parties may call off their alliance in the state.

     

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Rift in BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana, CM Khattar Cabinet may resign shortly

    According to reports, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with his Cabinet may tender their resignation today amid rift in alliance with the JJP likey over the seat-sharing issue.  

  • Mar 12, 2024 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    NDA may finalise seat-sharing in Maharashtra

    With just weeks left for the Lok Sabha elections, according to sources, out of 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena may get 12 seats, BJP may contest on 32 ​​seats while Ajit Pawar's NCP may fight on 4 seats.

    "Yesterday a meeting of ministers and leaders was held on behalf of Shiv Sena, in which it was decided that 18 MPs had been elected in the last 2019 elections. Out of 18 MPs, 13 are with Eknath Shinde and 5 are with Uddhav Shiv Sena. In such a situation, 13 seats must be contested," Shinde said.

