Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP's legislative meeting shortly, may get support of 4-5 JJP MLAs, say sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political stakes in the country are high ahead of the General elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced in the next few days. The contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is going to be between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. The polls are likely to be held in different phases and results will be expected in May. With elections just weeks away, political parties are holding roadshows, and rallies, addressing voters and visiting places as part of their campaign. Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to elections.