West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to undergo knee surgery ahead of panchayat polls

Mamata Banerjee knee surgery: Two days ahead of the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to undergo knee surgery on Thursday. According to a source close to her, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson has suffered a ligament injury on her left knee and may undergo the operation.

He also said that the CM is scheduled to visit the state-run SSKM Hospital in the city on Thursday, July 6. "There is a swelling in her left knee joint which might be due to excess fluid collection in or around that area. We need to see whether that requires surgery or not," a senior doctor, part of the team treating her, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Notably, Banerjee also sustained injuries to her left hip joint while exiting a chopper that made an emergency landing at Sevoke airbase owing to severe weather last week. Following this, she was prescribed rest and limited movement.

The situation in Bengal ahead of Panchayat polls

The violent situation in West Bengal has been escalating ahead of the panchayat elections for 75,000 seats on June 8, resulting in deaths of several workers from all parties. On June 22, Dhananjay Chaubey, the president of TMC's Adra town, was shot dead at the party office in the Pandey Market in the Purulia district.

Before that, a TMC candidate, identified as Mustafa Sheikh, was beaten to death in Sujapur area in the Malda district on June 17, for which the ruling party blamed Congress.

A CPI(M) worker died in Siliguri from injuries suffered during a clash at Chopra in North Dinajpur district on June 15, the last day of nomination filing for the West Bengal panchayat elections. The party activist had suffered a bullet injury and was also allegedly beaten with sticks.

In light of the situation, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate violent incidents involving the submission of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat elections.