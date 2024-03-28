Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. West Bengal
  4. Mahua Moitra skips ED summons in FEMA case to campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar for Lok Sabha polls

Mahua Moitra skips ED summons in FEMA case to campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar for Lok Sabha polls

The ED had summoned Mahua Moitra on March 28 for questioning in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case. Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani was also called for questioning today. Mahua said that she will campaign in the Krishnanagar constituency for the Lok Sabha polls

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Kolkata Published on: March 28, 2024 12:21 IST
Mahua Moitra, TMC, Lok Sabha elections, ED summons, west bengal
Image Source : PTI TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Mahua skips summons: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case, and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday (March 28) for the Lok Sabha elections. The ED had issued fresh summons to Mahua and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in the case at the ED office in the national capital today. However, she said that she would campaign in her Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahua was expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query allegation, following the recommendation by the Ethics Committee.

“I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters.

Mahua skipped earlier summons

She was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, however, she did not show up citing official work and sought deferment of the summons.

Mahua, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. However, the TMC leader has denied any wrongdoing.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case on March 28

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related West-bengal News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement