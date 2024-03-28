Mahua Moitra skips ED summons in FEMA case to campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar for Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Mahua skips summons: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra will skip the Enforcement Directorate summons in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case, and campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday (March 28) for the Lok Sabha elections. The ED had issued fresh summons to Mahua and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in the case at the ED office in the national capital today. However, she said that she would campaign in her Lok Sabha constituency.

Mahua was expelled from the 17th Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query allegation, following the recommendation by the Ethics Committee.

“I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon,” she told reporters.

Mahua skipped earlier summons

She was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency, however, she did not show up citing official work and sought deferment of the summons.

Mahua, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. However, the TMC leader has denied any wrongdoing.

(With PTI inputs)

