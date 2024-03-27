ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case on March 28

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO TMC leader Mahua Moitra

FEMA case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Lok Sabha MP, Mahua Moitra, for questioning in a case related to the contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

In December last year, the 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader was expelled from the Lok Sabha for "unethical conduct" after which she moved the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion. However, she has been renominated by the party as its candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

CBI probe against Moitra

Moitra is being probed by the CBI too. It is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra, who was expelled a few months ago, on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains. In December, Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the issue.

Moitra quashes charges against her

However, Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group. "Neither has Lok Pal uploaded any referral order on the website as per the Lokpal Act & nor has CBI put out anything official. 'Sources' telling journos as per usual media circus. Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt," Moitra had said on X in November.

It should be noted here that Moitra had also approached the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from the lower house of Parliament in connection with the 'cash-for-query' allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

