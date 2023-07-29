India TV-CNX Poll: Mamata Banerjee likely to hold her Bengal fort as BJP fails to repeat 2019 magic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opinion Poll predicts TMC leads on most seats in WB

Bengal prediction: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to emerge stronger in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a significant increase in TMC’s seat share, while the BJP which put up a tough fight last time is predicted to lose several seats, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Saturday (July 29).

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted 29 Lok Sabha seats for Trinamool Congress in West Bengal in 2024, while BJP may get 12 seats. Congress is likely to win 1 with Left Front repeating a duck.

According to the Opinion Poll, Mamata’s Trinamool Congress is likely to get 48% of votes in West Bengal, BJP is expected to get 37% of votes in 2024. Congress is at third spot with 6% votes with Left Front getting just 5%.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had posed a major threat to the TMC.

BJP's efforts

West Bengal, which was at the centre of BJP’s focus in the 2019 polls where the party had put in all effort to win significant seats, did not disappoint the saffron party as it went on to make inroads in Mamata’s state winning 18 seats.

Top BJP brass had campaigned hard in the state, including PM Modi, then party president Amit Shah and others. The party had claimed to win over 20 seats in the polls, before the voting, however, had to settle with 18. The Lok Sabha poll results, however, gave rise to a new BJP in the state as the party went on to win 77 seats two years later in the Assembly elections. The party had improved its tally by 74 seats from the previous Assembly polls.

The TMC had won 22 seats out of 42 in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections while Congress managed to win 2 and CPM could not open its account.

However, now with Congress, TMC and Left parties being in alliance under the Opposition’s umbrella ‘I.N.D.I.A’, the challenge for the BJP has become tougher in the state.

