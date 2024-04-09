Calcutta HC to hear NIA plea in connection with Bhoopatinagar case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Calcutta HC to hear plea by NIA in connection with Bhupatinagar case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday moved to the Calcutta High Court in connection with the FIR filed by West Bengal Police (Bhoopatinagar PS) against its officers.

The Calcutta High Court has allowed NIA to file their petition and the matter is expected to be held for discussion today.

Significantly, the NIA in its plea sought the quashing of an FIR registered against its officials over charges of assaulting the residents of Bhoopatinagar in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district. The NIA team had gone to West Bengal for a raid in connection with the agency’s probe into a two-year-old blast case.

Reportedly, the NIA officers were booked under sections 354 (molestation) and 441 (trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bhoopatinagar police station in East Medinipur. The FIR was filed following complaints by the family of the arrested accused and TMC worker Manabroto Jana.