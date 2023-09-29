Abhishek Banerjee to participate in TMC's protest in Delhi on Oct 3, likely to skip ED summons

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday (September 29) said that he will take part in the party’s protest programme in the national capital on October 3.

This comes a day after Banerjee was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata on the same day.

Without taking any names, Banerjee challenged the the ED to “stop” him if they can.

"The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I'll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!” he wrote on ‘X’.

On Thursday, the ED issued summons to the TMC leader for October 3 for questioning in connection with the school jobs scam in Kolkata.

After the summons, the TMC described the ED’s move as an attempt by the BJP to disrupt its planned rally in New Delhi on the same day.

Banerjee, along with other party MPs, MLAs and leaders will pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital on October 2 on his birth anniversary.

A TMC delegation will meet Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on October 3 and place before him the issue of "non-release of dues" under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

(With PTI inputs)

