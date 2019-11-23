Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. Shiv Sena betrayed people's mandate: Prakash Javadekar

Politics Videos

Shiv Sena betrayed people's mandate: Prakash Javadekar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 15:00 IST ]

Cabinet minister Prakash Javadekar congratulate Devendra Fadnavis

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNo NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government:NCP Chief Sharad Pawar