Sachin Pilot should join BJP: Rita Bahuguna

Reports of internal infighting within the Congress' Rajasthan unit have been doing the rounds for weeks. It is believed that former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has conveyed his concerns to the party high command. Pilot told the leadership that he and other MLAs belonging to his camp are being targeted and sidelined by Gehlot despite assurances from the Gandhis last year.