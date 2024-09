Updated on: September 13, 2024 22:26 IST

Arvind Kejriwal Out of Jail: The Story Behind His Multiple Bail Rejections and Exit from Jail

In a major boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) just ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail in the Delhi excise policy case. The Supreme Court gave him this relief on September 13, 2024, after he had spent six months in jail.