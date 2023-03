Updated on: March 04, 2023 8:49 IST

Varanasi News: BHU orders tughlaq orders not to celebrate Holi in university | Holi Ban | UP

Students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) protested against the order of the university administration and played Holi fiercely. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has termed this order of the university as a Tughlaq decree and called it anti-Hindu.