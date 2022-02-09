Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
Updated on: February 09, 2022 14:40 IST

UP Election 2022 : Priyanka Gandhi releases Congress manifesto for UP polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched the Congress manifesto 'Unnati Vidhan Jan Ghoshna Patra-2022' for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday.
UP Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 Congress Manifesto Priyanka Gandhi

