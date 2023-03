Updated on: March 07, 2023 7:25 IST

Umesh Pal: Assad's fear of running away to Nepal - Assad ran away with the help of Mukhtar gang?

Umesh Pal: Assad's fear of running away to Nepal - Assad ran away with the help of Mukhtar gang?.Assad was in Prayagraj on the night of the assassination. Asad fled to Lucknow in a Fortuner car. Fortuner seen at Rae Bareli toll plaza