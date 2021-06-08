Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Super 100: Mumbai reports 728 new covid cases in last 24 hours

News Videos

Super 100: Mumbai reports 728 new covid cases in last 24 hours

Mumbai on Monday reported 728 new coronavirus positive cases and 28 fatalities, ... The government decided to extend the lockdown till June 16.
Mumbai Cases India Tv News Coronavirus Super 100 News 100

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X