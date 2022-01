Published on: January 13, 2022 20:48 IST

SP-RLD release first list of 29 candidates for UP polls

The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded candidates on 10 and the RLD on 19, according to a list shared on social media by the two parties which had announced a tie-up last year.