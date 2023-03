Updated on: March 31, 2023 15:08 IST

Ram Navami 2023: Stone pelting and arson. Who has enmity with Ram?

On the day of Ram Navami, there was a lot of ruckus in many cities across the country. There was arson, vandalism, uproar, and stone-pelting in different parts of the country. Fire broke out from Sambhaji Nagar in Maharashtra to Vadodara in Gujarat and then in the evening in Howrah of West Bengal.