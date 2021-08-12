Friday, August 13, 2021
     
  5. Pune students develop India's first driverless autonomous vehicle

Updated on: August 12, 2021 12:14 IST

Pune students develop India's first driverless autonomous vehicle

Final year engineering students from MIT World Peace University, Pune designed India's first driverless, autonomous, electric four-wheeler.
