NCC is one of the best ways to inculcate discipline: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 29 interacted with NCC cadets, who took part in the Republic Day parade. "I'm proud of you. It's only by your own hard work that you were able to participate in Republic Day parade. NCC is one of best ways to inculcate discipline and forge lifelong bonds," said Prakash Javadekar.