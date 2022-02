Updated on: February 13, 2022 23:00 IST

Muqabla | Who will win the battle of Goa and Uttarakhand?

A day before Goa goes to elections, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at both BJP and Congress saying that once the results are announced on March 10, by March 11 all from Congress will join BJP. Watch Muqabla to know about the latest political updates in the state of Goa, Uttarakhand and UP as tomorrow will be another festival of democracy in these states.