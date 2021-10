Updated on: October 17, 2021 18:33 IST

Muqabla: Uttar Pradesh - a 'riot-free' state under Yogi's rule?

UP CM Yogi Adityanath took a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Lucknow. Speaking at the venue, he said that earlier, during the festive seasons, crimes, riots and curfews were high in UP. Riots were common in the older regimes and in the last 4.5 years, the such activities have significantly gone down. Watch Muqabla with Surbhi Sharma.