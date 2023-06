Updated on: June 05, 2023 20:23 IST

Muqabla: Sakshi Malik rejoins as OSD in Indian Railways, says 'protest will continue till...'

Wrestlers protest: Amid the ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, wrestlers who competed in the Olympics, have distanced themselves from the protest.