Updated on: October 02, 2024 18:21 IST

Muqabla: PK's resolution...an alternative to Nitish or Tejashwi?

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor officially launched his political party - Jan Suraaj Party. During the occasion, Prashant Kishor said, "Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years.