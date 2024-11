Updated on: November 18, 2024 18:58 IST

Muqabla: How did 'poison' come 38 hours before voting?

The noise of campaigning in the great contest of Maharashtra has stopped completely today... In this election, be it Mahavikas Aghadi or Mahayuti... both the sides have tried every trick of the quiver... Sama-Daam-Dand-Bheed in every way.