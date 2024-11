Updated on: November 19, 2024 18:35 IST

Muqabla: Cards were being distributed in room number 405, 406?

There is a huge political uproar in Maharashtra 15 hours before voting...the matter is of cash for votes and the blame is on BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tawde... The pictures that have come from Vasai Virar, Maharashtra...have created a new controversy...look at the pictures...