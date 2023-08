Updated on: August 25, 2023 23:22 IST

Muqabla: After Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon, PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru

Muqabla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Bengaluru directly from Athens on August 26 to congratulate ISRO scientists and go to ISRO Center to congratulate the scientists. BJP has made preparations to make this occasion a big event. 6 thousand people will welcome PM Modi in Bengaluru.