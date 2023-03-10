Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
Updated on: March 10, 2023 23:58 IST

Manish Sisodia sent to ED custody

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has once again suffered a major setback. Where now Sisodia has got a blow from Rouse Avenue Court. The court has sent Sisodia on ED Remand for 7 days.
