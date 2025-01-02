Updated on: January 02, 2025 18:05 IST

Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder: Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut slams govt over law and order in Beed

Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader commented on the Beed Sarpanch Murder Case. He said that the case highlights the lack of law and order in Beed.