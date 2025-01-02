Eknath Shinde gives first statement after taking oath, says 'Will work for common man as Deputy CM'
Maharashtra Assembly May Lack Leader of Opposition: What It Means for MVA
Super 100: Swearing-in ceremony of new CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra today
Aaj Ki Baat : Who are joining team Fadnavis?
PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in US's New Orleans that killed 15 on New Year
Prashant Kishor begins 'fast unto death' over demand for cancellation of BPSC exam in Patna
Noida schools closed till Class 8 due to extreme cold weather conditions: When will classes resume?
Maddock Films announces 8 horror-comedy universe movies along with Bhediya 2, Stree 3 release dates
IND vs AUS 5th Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs India match in Sydney
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 2, 2024
Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter to align the night sky in January: Here's the exact date and time
Tesla Cybertruck blast: Firework mortars, gas canisters stuffed inside car | What we know so far
Israel- Hamas War: Israeli President asks released hostages for "Forgiveness" during Hanukkah
Tesla Cybertruck Explosion: Officials begin investigation outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel
Muqabla: Who is making fake voter list in Delhi?
Elon Musk suggests possible connection between cybertruck blast and New Orleans incident
Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder: Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut slams govt over law and order in Beed
NSUI urges PM Modi to name one college under Delhi University after Manmohan Singh, read letter
What is pig butchering scam? Here's how to protect yourself from fraud targeting housewives, student
AAP's Sanjay Singh sends legal notices to BJP's Amit Malviya, Manoj Tiwari over fake voter ID issue
Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Atishi over farmers' schemes, Delhi CM hits back with 'Dawood' jibe
Supreme Court agrees to hear Owaisi's plea for implementation of 1991 places of worship law
Bangladesh rewrites history: New textbooks claim Ziaur Rahman, not Mujibur Rahman, declared freedom
Israel’s deadliest airstrike on Gaza kills 18, including children; over 30 dead in 24 hours
Pakistan's 'bold' solution to economic woes: Cut pensions of those who served the nation
Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's 'Collector vs CM' tale has Kiara Advani in special appearance
SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli attend puja, is Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast?
Armaan weds Aashna: Everything about singer's wife, who won Fashion Influencer of the Year
Athiya Shetty takes a mushy walk with husband KL Rahul as she flaunts her baby bump
Rohit Sharma 'opts' to rest, Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Sydney Test vs Australia: Reports
Champions Trophy: Incomplete renovation work at Karachi stadium leaves PCB worried
Pat Cummins likely to miss Sri Lanka tour for birth of his second child
'He's not getting younger': Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma retirement speculation ahead of Sydney Test
IND vs AUS 5th Test weather report: Will rain affect the India-Australia match in Sydney?
WhatsApp emerges as Cybercriminals’ favourite tool, Home Ministry report reveals
A relief for Google Pay, PhonePe users, as UPI market cap deadline extended to 2026: NPCI
Government lifts 100 million user cap from WhatsApp Payment: NPCI announced
iPhone 16 Pro sees big price drop in India: Check new price with bank offers
Loan eligibility in India: Can an 18-year-old get personal loan? Requirements and process explained
Syria gradually gravitates Westward: Russia, Iran left to grapple with who's the biggest looser
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: How will the grand event boost economy of Uttar Pradesh? EXPLAINED
Allies to adversaries: The deteriorating Pakistan-Afghanistan relations | Explained
Manmohan Singh: The Prime Minister responsible for strategic corrections to India's foreign policy
Do you wear socks while sleeping at night during winter? Know advantages and disadvantages
Mahakumbh 2025: Tents in Kumbh Mela will have luxury facilities like 5-star hotels, know details
Want to calm irritation caused by acne? Include ice cubes in your beauty routine, know how to use
What are the 5 key strategies to maintain proper gut health? Expert explains benefits
Want to boost your energy in 2025? Follow these 8 Yoga techniques for vitality and stamina
Investors richer by Rs 8.52 lakh crore in two days | Market's mood explained
Sensex soars 1,436 points, Nifty 445 | What's behind bull run?
Budget 2025: Date, time, stock market updates for February 1 presentation
Isha Ambani proudly reflects on legacy at Jamnagar Refinery's 25th anniversary celebration
PM Kisan 2025: Farmers to receive 19th, 20th, 21st installments worth Rs 6,000 this year
Mist to Mind: How seasonal fog can contribute to brain fog, explains expert
What to eat and what not to eat during pregnancy? Know Ayurvedic solutions from Swami Ramdev
One single cigarette reduces your life expectancy by 20 minutes, finds study
Healthy heart: 7 symptoms that can tell the condition of your heart, here's how to identify them
Norovirus outbreak: Here's what you should know about the common winter disease