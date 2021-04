'Kumbh Mela 2021' begins in Haridwar

The 'Kumbh Mela 2021' began in Haridwar on April 01. Devotees gathered in large numbers to take part in the event and took holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri ghat. Due to COVID pandemic, the 'Kumbh Mela' will be held for a month only this time, with the devotees mandated to produce negative COVID report before entering.