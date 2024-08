Updated on: August 13, 2024 0:01 IST

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: From porn on phone to multiple marriages, who is Sanjay Roy?

The man arrested for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is Sanjay Roy. Roy, who had several failed marriages, was found to have pornographic content on his mobile phone.