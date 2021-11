Updated on: November 28, 2021 8:20 IST

Kejriwal replies to Pargat Singh's challenge, Says - will present list of 250 best schools in Delhi

Education sector seems to be become the new bone of contention between AAP and Punjab Congress. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seems to have accepted Pargat Singh's challenge to him and has announced that he will soon present a list of 250 best schools in Delhi.