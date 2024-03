Updated on: March 24, 2024 15:44 IST

Kejriwal Arrest Protest: AAP's women workers protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

AAP’s women workers in Delhi held a protest at the ITO foot-over bridge on March 24 against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the Excise Policy case. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Enforcement Directorate. Watch to know more!