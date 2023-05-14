Muqabla: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? Who will be Karnataka's new CM as Congress wins big?
Karnataka Election Result: What is the biggest challenge facing the Congress after the Karnataka elections?
‘South India is BJP-mukt…Bajrang Bali’s gada hits corruption': Congress exults after conquering Karnataka
Recommended Video
Muqabla: DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah? Who will be Karnataka's new CM as Congress wins big?
Karnataka Election Result: What is the biggest challenge facing the Congress after the Karnataka elections?
‘South India is BJP-mukt…Bajrang Bali’s gada hits corruption': Congress exults after conquering Karnataka
Karnataka New CM: Congress having difficulty choosing a CM candidate?
Top News
Latest News