Friday, October 22, 2021
     
  5. India deploys Pinaka, Smerch rocket systems on China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated on: October 22, 2021 17:56 IST

India deploys Pinaka, Smerch rocket systems on China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Amid an ongoing standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army on Friday displayed the Pinaka and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam.
LAC Standoff Indian Army Pinaka Smerch Assam Pinaka

