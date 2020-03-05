Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
  5. Hindustan Hamara | March 5, 2020

Hindustan Hamara | March 5, 2020

As coronavirus fears spread across Delhi and adjoining areas, the Delhi government has ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

