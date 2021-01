Defence Minister launches revamped Gallantry Awards portal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually launched revamped gallantry award portal on January 25. The website has been designed and developed to display information on Gallantry Awards and the Awardees post independence. Addressing the launch event virtually, Defence Minister said, 'When a soldier fights for his country, there is no financial greed but a sense of national pride. There is no price for their sacrifice, they are unparallel and we try to honour them.'