Updated on: June 14, 2023 12:20 IST

Cyclone Biporjoy: Siren of danger... Biporjoy becomes dangerous

It may hit Jakhau Port in Kutch district on the afternoon of June 15. According to the Meteorological Department, the storm has weakened somewhat on Tuesday, although it is still dangerous.
