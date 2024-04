Updated on: April 13, 2024 19:53 IST

Apple's 'Mercenary Spyware' Attack Warning In India: What Is It, How To Safeguard Yourself?

Apple's 'Mercenary Spyware': In its alert, Apple has mentioned the danger of Mercenary spyware attacks, which also include NSO group’s Pegasus, on iPhone users. The alert states that iPhone users can be targeted through this type of spyware.