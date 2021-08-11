Updated on: August 11, 2021 21:00 IST

Productivity of Lok Sabha going down to 22% is a matter of concern, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Expressing anguish over the disruptions in Lok Sabha proceedings during the Monsoon session, Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he was hurt and voiced hope that parties will, through consensus, ensure that members follow the rules strictly and maintain the dignity of the House.