Saturday, February 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Ajay Maken on PM Modi; Ajay Maken spoke about India's largest economy

News Videos

Updated on: February 03, 2023 21:25 IST

India TV Samvaad Budget 2023: Ajay Maken on PM Modi; Ajay Maken spoke about India's largest economy

Who had a hand in making India the world's largest economy? According to Ajay Maken, it was Congress, not Modi ji, who made the country the largest economy.Samvad Budget 2023 on India TV
news Samvaad Budget 2023 ajay makan BJP Vs Congress pm modi Budget 2023 FAQs

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News