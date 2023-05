Updated on: May 25, 2023 13:38 IST

19 Opposition parties, including Congress, to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

There has been a continuous political ruckus regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Several political parties have boycotted the ceremony to be held on 28 May. The names of Rashtriya Janata Dal ie RJD and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have also been added