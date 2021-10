Updated on: October 22, 2021 9:50 IST

Visit Kali Kambali temple today

Kali Kambali Devi Temple is located in Kurukshetra, Haryana. It is believed that the goddess had given a boon to the Kali Kabali Baba that he would sit here and do the welfare of the devotees. Hence this temple is considered as Siddhapeeth.