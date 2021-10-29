Friday, October 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Railways to withdraw decision on convenience fee for IRCTC
  • Sensex tanks 626 points to 59,358 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 180 points to 17,676
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Know from Swami Ramdev the natural way to prevent cancer

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: October 29, 2021 10:56 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev the natural way to prevent cancer

Take these cancer-causing things out of the kitchen and replace them with healthy alternatives. Also include a 30-minute yoga routine in your every day, which will always keep you healthy.
Yoga For Cancer Ramdev Yoga For Cancer Patients In Hindi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News